Name: Samuel Greene

School: Salem

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: Samgreene129

Instagram: Samgreene_7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245235/635547962ab16705081a9bc7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, Mckendree, Reinhardt University, North Dakota State, Olivet Nazerine, Jewell, Yale, Central Michigan, Austin Peay, Carthage college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m very mobile, and a very hard worker

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs my sophomore year at QB for my first varsity year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Murray, because he shows you can play at high levels at smaller size as QB

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Track