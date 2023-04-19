Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brett Dieter

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: SS/OLB

Twitter: @Brett_dieter

Instagram: Brett_dieter_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. School program/ My own workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15939481/636128314df60c16a486a6a6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Taylor, Minnesota State Moorehead, Olivet Nazarene, Dordt, Wheaton

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, athleticism, and leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My Aurora Christian rivialry game when I had 15 tackles, 2 sacks and a INT, and getting named the first junior captain in school history along with my teammate Ethan Brunner

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Montee Ball, when I was a kid I looked up to him at Wisconsin and he inspired me to become great

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No