Meet: 2024 SS/OLB Brett Dieter
Name: Brett Dieter
School: Wheaton Academy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: SS/OLB
Twitter: @Brett_dieter
Instagram: Brett_dieter_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. School program/ My own workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15939481/636128314df60c16a486a6a6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Taylor, Minnesota State Moorehead, Olivet Nazarene, Dordt, Wheaton
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard work, athleticism, and leadership
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My Aurora Christian rivialry game when I had 15 tackles, 2 sacks and a INT, and getting named the first junior captain in school history along with my teammate Ethan Brunner
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Montee Ball, when I was a kid I looked up to him at Wisconsin and he inspired me to become great
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No