Name: JP Schmidt

School: IC Catholic Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: SS/OLB

Twitter: @Jpschmidt05

Instagram: Jp schmidt

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Played basketball now just lift and speed train at Physical Fusion

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14605087/6391e2f847982005382d88ef

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

ISU, Drake, Washington State, Dartmouth, then a few D3 programs

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My combination of athleticism and IQ. I’m like a coach on the field

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship Winning team of the week MVP in Illinois Conference DPOY

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James because of how fast and physical he plays the game. He doesn’t seem to fear anyone at all.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball