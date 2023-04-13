Meet: 2024 SS/OLB JP Schmidt
Name: JP Schmidt
School: IC Catholic Prep
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: SS/OLB
Twitter: @Jpschmidt05
Instagram: Jp schmidt
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Played basketball now just lift and speed train at Physical Fusion
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14605087/6391e2f847982005382d88ef
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
ISU, Drake, Washington State, Dartmouth, then a few D3 programs
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My combination of athleticism and IQ. I’m like a coach on the field
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning the state championship Winning team of the week MVP in Illinois Conference DPOY
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derwin James because of how fast and physical he plays the game. He doesn’t seem to fear anyone at all.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball