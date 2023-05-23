Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Starck

School: Boylan

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @ryanstarckk

Instagram: ryanstarckk

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15139488/636c67c15caa7105080cf9e2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Colgate, Dartmouth, St. Thomas, New Hampshire, Drake, Columbia

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Consistency and Hard Work, day in and day out. Ultra competitive.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Every day that I am able to work on my game and compete playing the game I love is my favorite memory.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor. I love the way he electrified games with his hard nosed football and ability to strike fear in his opponents.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track