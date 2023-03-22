Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyson Jakubowicz

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @TysonJakubowicz

Instagram: @tyson.jakubowicz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting and speed and agility 5 days a week. And running routes 2 times a week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16535075/635559f51600420420ee60cf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve gotten Junior day invites from Minnesota State, Southwest Minnesota State, Minnesota Sate University Moorhead, and Upper Iowa.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a very good work ethic, and will do anything to help win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring my first Varsity touchdown and winning week 2 against Johnsburg.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor, he was a hard hitting safety that could cover ground fast. He is how I aspire to play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No