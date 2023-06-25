Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Bryan Thoman

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @thoman_bryan

Instagram: thoman_bryan

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Tom Nelson Training (TNT), Leseur Training and offseason lifting with my team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14755903/63b617b68cd5910cb4602eaa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have recruiters from Illinois State, Wyoming, Butler and Valpo following me.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am always the hardest worker in the room. I am very coachable and understand what coaches look for in their players.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was our game against Evanston week 4 of my junior season. I had a good game but favorite part was that our team came together that game. We were able to get a true team win. Another good moment I had was my personal game against prospect week 2. We played a bunch of people who I trained with so it was a good time.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers. Ever since he had that hail marry against the lions he has always been my favorite player and the packers have been my favorite team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Just two 7v7 teams