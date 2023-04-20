Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eduardo Pascatore

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @Eduardo_W_P

Instagram: eddiep0223

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I train at EFT with Coach Michael Buchanan and also attend a private trainer in Palatine. I will attend our school team 7on7.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17769095/63758e4919b04308a06105b1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

On Twitter yes. I have followers from d3- d1 such as Georgia tech, Penn state, SIU, MIT, and some other coaches.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring hard work, determination, and care. I realize that everything must be worked for and I am prepared to do so. I will not only care for myself, but for the team and my teammates. I will also bring forward good standards and sacrifice myself for the program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has had to be beating our rivals week 2 and hearing the immense roar from our stadium. It was truly magical.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite NFL player has to be Rob Gronkowski. He brings so much joy and passion to the game that it makes it a lot more enjoyable. I also see the amount of adversity he has faced and the amount of work he did to make it where he is.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played basketball and baseball my freshman and sophomore years.