Name: Taiden Thomas

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 208 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @taii_thomas89

Instagram: @official_tthomas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting 4 days a week. Speed, Technique, and agility work 5 days a week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15708170/6359a6d619a6d509c0a4b397

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Minnesota, Cincinnati and NIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am self motivated. I play with a chip on my shoulder. I am the hardest worker. I just straight up make plays.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Gearing up on a beautiful Friday Night. Playing the game I love everyday. Sacking QB’s.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player would probably be Justin Fields, Davante Adams or Von Miller. They just make the game look so easy and they make plays every single game. They work so hard at their craft and you just sit in awe as you watch.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball