Name: AJ Carlson

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @AJCarlson82

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14642087/637b9d4157981d0be094c8f4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball state, Duke, South Dakota State, North Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I treat everyone as family, I’ll play anywhere, I won’t give up till it’s completed

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing with the class of 23’

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Gronk, he’s energetic on the field and off and is one of the best Tight ends

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No