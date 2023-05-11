Meet: 2024 TE/DL AJ Carlson
Name: AJ Carlson
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @AJCarlson82
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14642087/637b9d4157981d0be094c8f4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball state, Duke, South Dakota State, North Dakota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I treat everyone as family, I’ll play anywhere, I won’t give up till it’s completed
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing with the class of 23’
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Gronk, he’s energetic on the field and off and is one of the best Tight ends
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No