Meet: 2024 TE Dominic Vashkelis-Benson

Name: Dominic Vashkelis-Benson

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @BensonVashkelis

Instagram: DominicVB19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14659358/6174aaab06613e08cc15cfcd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work ethic with a killer attitude and great football IQ

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having my first rushing touchdown as a fullback back in 8th grade

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brain urlacher for his physical play and high IQ on the field and I try to emulate his aggressiveness on the field