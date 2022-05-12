Meet: 2024 TE Luke Johnsen

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Johnsen

School: Geneso

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @Lukejohnsen83

Instagram: luke21_8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6235443/6179fb7f64df3911c4ed8ec5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wyoming, St. Thomas, Quincy, Western Illinois, Augustana, Central (Pella)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard work athlete and I will give you my best effort at every practice and every game. I’m a student of the game I like learning to get better at the game. I will work the hardest on the field and in the classroom.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Just the locker room moments with my life long friends and the early morning workouts or probably right before the game when we hold hands and go to war with each other.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Probably George Kittle I grew up watching him at Iowa and seeing him become the guy he is. I also really liked watching film on my dad when he was in college and watching my grandpa too was very important to me.