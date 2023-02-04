Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Karson Konkel

School: Pinkneyville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

Twitter: @karsen_konkel

Instagram: karsenk4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16762332/636ed914c1250a07c0f03264

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Athletic and big and can play multiple positions

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Hitting people hard and scoring touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of his mentality and he hit hard

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, baseball or track ,swimming