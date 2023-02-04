Meet: 2024 TE/OLB Karsen Komkel
Name: Karson Konkel
School: Pinkneyville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: TE/OLB
Twitter: @karsen_konkel
Instagram: karsenk4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16762332/636ed914c1250a07c0f03264
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Athletic and big and can play multiple positions
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Hitting people hard and scoring touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because of his mentality and he hit hard
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, baseball or track ,swimming