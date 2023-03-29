Meet: 2024 WR/ATH Charlie Bolsoni
Name: Charlie Bolsoni
School: St. Charles East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/ATH
Twitter: @charliebolsoni
Instagram: charliebolsoni
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
STCE 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15785232/6392790047982005382e1cd7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU, SWMU, couple other D3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have the ability to make game changing plays and take over a game
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring my first TD and playing varsity
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Devante Adams he is very good
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track