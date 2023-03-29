Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Charlie Bolsoni

School: St. Charles East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/ATH

Twitter: @charliebolsoni

Instagram: charliebolsoni

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

STCE 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15785232/6392790047982005382e1cd7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, SWMU, couple other D3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have the ability to make game changing plays and take over a game

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring my first TD and playing varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devante Adams he is very good

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track