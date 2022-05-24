Meet: 2024 WR Cade Serauskis

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Cade Serauskis

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @cadeserauskis

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Private Trainer. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14710420/61a7ba058cd3dd0568ed1e70

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe it's my speed, work ethic and versatility to be able to catch and run the ball and also return kicks and punts.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Started all 11 games during the LWE 2021 Varsity season at WR/SLOT learning from talents like @Trey_J4 and @jacktremblay7. Making the deep playoff run we did and gaining valuable experience that will help us win in 2022 and 2023.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel because of his versatility and is a tough matchup for any defense.