Name: Cameran Banks

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Cameranbanks22

Instagram: 115th.cam

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Royals

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15735421/635d9869688fbe042c9570c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy and determination

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Traveling as a team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dk metcalf because he’s strong fast and humble

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track