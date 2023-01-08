News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-08 12:02:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 WR Cameran Banks

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Cameran Banks

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Cameranbanks22

Instagram: 115th.cam

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Royals

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15735421/635d9869688fbe042c9570c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy and determination

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Traveling as a team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dk metcalf because he’s strong fast and humble

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}