Meet: 2024 WR Cameran Banks
Name: Cameran Banks
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Cameranbanks22
Instagram: 115th.cam
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Royals
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15735421/635d9869688fbe042c9570c2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy and determination
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Traveling as a team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dk metcalf because he’s strong fast and humble
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track