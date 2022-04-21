Meet: 2024 WR Carter Contreras

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Carter Contreras

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CarterContrer11

Instagram: cartercontreras7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15834799/61a3e5744bb31b0accf3d1d6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

One advantage and unique quality of mine is my speed with the size I have. I am able to go up and catch footballs along with outrunning defenders. I run track all off-season and feel I have really developed in that category.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite football memory so far was playing Glendbard West this past season. This was a game I had been looking forward too since the end of my freshman season. We weren’t able to play them because of the Covid year, being able to go to their home field, shut them out and beat them was such a fun experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. I am a Patriots fan so I have watched him all of my life. Watching him playing with players like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman was very fun and I definitely consider him the greatest player of all time.