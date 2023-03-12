Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Max Loveall

School: Richmond Burton

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @maxloveall10

Instagram: maxloveall10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT Ignite with Tom Nelson

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15190995/63e540958cd41c110448b801

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

D1: Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Kent State, Ball State, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Carthage, Dartmouth, Fordham, Yale. D2: A lot D3: A lot

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic. I started from nothing. I had to work very hard to get where I am today and I will continue to work hard. I work very hard in the weight room and boost others up with me. I am very vocal to my teammates on the field and during practice, picking people up, holding them accountable. I’m very tough on myself. I want to be the best.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first starting game I had a game winning touchdown. My very first varsity touchdown. Kicking an onside kick to win the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Megatron. He’s a force on the field, I love how he attacks to get the ball. I grew up watching him and always loved him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track