Meet: 2024 WR Charlie Boyer
Name: Charlie Boyer
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @CharlieBoyer21
Instagram: Charlie.boyerr
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball state, Dartmouth, Virginia, UWW. Liberty, Princeton.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Passion humor and loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Never lost a football game in my life that I started at QB.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrows