Name: Chase Stephens

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Stephens23Chase

Instagram: chasestephens23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16147152/637a3f384df60c0f70d495c3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, able to adjust

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

7v7, and beating rival schools

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey. He’s a db that plays with confidence after a play doesn’t go his way

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball