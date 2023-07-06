Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Clem Carey

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 161 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @clem_carey

Instagram: clemcarey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Team training, Parisi speed training, ignatius 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14748683/637ad2faab9ce60880e22c00

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Brown, UPenn, Holy Cross Carthage, Colby, Carleton, Ambrose, Wheaton, Dayton, Greensboro, butler, Elmhurst, Illinois state, Augustana, Valparaiso, Drake, Upper Iowa, etc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Elite speed combined with route running and hands. Also good jump ball ability for a slightly undersized receiver.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

2 touchdown Game against rival Fenwick including game winning Hook and ladder

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devonte smith. He is able to get it done with a small frame

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track as a underclass man