Name: Corey Harris

School: Morgan Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CoreyHarris1221

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. HeroH 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14993124/633b807423480b00e8421819

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

New Mexico State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring quickness, speed and great foot work along with great hands.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Morgan Park playing in the State of Illinois quarterfinal playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek Hill. Tyreek’s speed, quickness and footwork is explosive.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball