Meet: 2024 WR Darrion Gilliam

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Darrion Gilliam

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 186 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @DarrionGilliam

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15881502/615d19d02aa64705c8111600

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The qualities I have is my athletic ability my vision or get open off of a db and I have the height and speed and catching ability

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was our Batavia game when we wow with the last 3 seconds of the game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

At my position my favorite player is Justin Jefferson because he kind has the same playing style as me