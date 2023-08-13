Meet: 2024 WR/DB Beandre Dugans
Name: Beandre Dugans
School: Argo
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Instagram: Da.cpr_dre
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15881317/630e2e573dec7a08d85db186
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Dedicated,Committed,Work ethic
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
First game of varsity football going against best competition possible
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Steve Smith Sr because he kept it plain and simple and does not care what others think
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track