Name: Beandre Dugans

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Beandre_2

Instagram: Da.cpr_dre

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15881317/630e2e573dec7a08d85db186

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedicated,Committed,Work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First game of varsity football going against best competition possible

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve Smith Sr because he kept it plain and simple and does not care what others think

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track