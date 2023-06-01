Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Damani Cooper

School: Larkin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 144 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @_1lilmoney

Instagram: @fastroute_m

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16749946/64473f8166563015aced01ef

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring 110 percent effort and energy every rep and play i bring leadership and accountability i am a great student and teacher who’s always ready to put in work

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals this year best feeling fr

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jaycee horn he never misses a rep and you see it carry over into his game doing that helps you become the best version of yourself n thats all i want to be

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball