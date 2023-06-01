Meet: 2024 WR/DB Damani Cooper
Name: Damani Cooper
School: Larkin
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 144 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @_1lilmoney
Instagram: @fastroute_m
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16749946/64473f8166563015aced01ef
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring 110 percent effort and energy every rep and play i bring leadership and accountability i am a great student and teacher who’s always ready to put in work
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating our rivals this year best feeling fr
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jaycee horn he never misses a rep and you see it carry over into his game doing that helps you become the best version of yourself n thats all i want to be
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball