Name: Joey Fico

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @JoeyFico_

Instagram: joey.fico

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14752492/639899dd3448920f2c015beb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Benedictine University, Loras College, Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran college,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hustle, dedication, and grit

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Posted in Chicago Sun-Times article, Having the opportunity to play both ways in varsity football, Catching the game saving 2 point conversion against Marian Catholic to send it into overtime, and beating Saint Ignatius due to my clutch touchdown and 28 yard catch.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jerry Rice is my favorite football player but not because of his skill. The reason he’s my #1 player is because of his work ethic. There’s stories of Rice running every catch through to the other end zone in practice. This shows major hustle and is something I’d like to show/prove to other teammates and coaches I can do on a regular basis.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Football, Baseball