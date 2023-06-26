Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kali Freeman

School: Dundee Crown

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Kalifreeman16

Instagram: imnotkalifreeman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15853010/6355f12bd46886046c4ee5ac

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

ButlerUFootball/Drake university/Valparaiso University/Augustana college/Chareton college/South dakota state/SMSU football/

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

What i bring to the team is hard work,Attitude and effort. And willing to make people better through out practice in order to be the best. Last but most importantly leadership.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My teammates and coaches and winning of course.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steven Digs. He’s a great football player and his catching and football working and exploding up the field is so fun to watch.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Track