Name: Matthew Marusich

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @matt_marusich

Instagram: matthew_marusich

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.TNT 7v7 Leseaur 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14753190/636e7c64c1250a07c0eff15b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Upper iowa, Augustana, North Dakota state, western Michigan, Uw platteville, etc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a hard worker and I’m very easy to coach. I’ll be a quality leader/ person in any locker room.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Evanston in week 4. And my favorite pee wee moment was when we one our super bowl in fifth grade.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey- he just brings so much energy to the game and the way he uses the mental side of football is something I want to also learn.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball and track and field