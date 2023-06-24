Meet: 2024 WR/DB Quinten Jackson
Name: Quinten Jackson
School: Niles Notre Dame
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Qjack10
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17767869/6373e25f19b04308a05f926c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
eastern IL southern IL butler dayton western michigan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
athletic ability route running catching
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
OBJ made me love the game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball track