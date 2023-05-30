Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Timothy Kato

School: Maine East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @tkato24

Instagram: timo.kato

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15182007/6355b6f0ff02270900752a55

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have a couple small college coaches following me specifically Coach Ack with Carroll or Coach Hass from Carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I would bring leadership, intensity and hard work because the football program im apart of now always has room to improve just like any other team so these qualities would make any program grow together and and a team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Probably my 75 Yard touchdown reception or my game sealing tackle or my first Interception my first game on Varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Probably Odell Beckham Jr in his prime because he’s so consistent

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track