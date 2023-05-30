Meet: 2024 WR/DB Timothy Kato
Name: Timothy Kato
School: Maine East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Instagram: timo.kato
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15182007/6355b6f0ff02270900752a55
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I have a couple small college coaches following me specifically Coach Ack with Carroll or Coach Hass from Carthage
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I would bring leadership, intensity and hard work because the football program im apart of now always has room to improve just like any other team so these qualities would make any program grow together and and a team
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Probably my 75 Yard touchdown reception or my game sealing tackle or my first Interception my first game on Varsity
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Probably Odell Beckham Jr in his prime because he’s so consistent
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track