Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Deon Seaphus Jr.

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: Slot

Twitter: @Deon_jr24

Instagram: Deon.jr2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13511846/616b340fe97b9e0bdc36d6f4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Bates college Middlebury Wesleyan university Howard huskies Carthage college Quincy university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I Am a leader and a hard worker willing to do what’s needed to be done.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My game winning 4th and 15 catch against lake park my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My father because he inspired me and I look up to him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track