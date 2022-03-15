Meet: 2024 WR George Dimopoulos

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: George Dimopoulos

School: Crystal Lake Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 172 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @GeorgeDimop14

Instagram: gdimop14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16172797/619331ec66562e08bcfad4d0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker and determined. I will do anything my team needs me to do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating crystal lake south

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deandre Hopkins. Because he is an incredible athlete and has good field vision. He also has some of the best hands.