Meet: 2024 WR George Dimopoulos
Name: George Dimopoulos
School: Crystal Lake Central
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 172 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @GeorgeDimop14
Instagram: gdimop14
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Top Gun 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16172797/619331ec66562e08bcfad4d0
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker and determined. I will do anything my team needs me to do.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating crystal lake south
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deandre Hopkins. Because he is an incredible athlete and has good field vision. He also has some of the best hands.