Meet: 2024 WR Jay Saunders
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Jay Saunders
School: Tolono Unity
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Track. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15680793/61b8daedff0d1c0768cbec29
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working. Team player.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in the state championship game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady. He knows how to motivate his teammates and win games.