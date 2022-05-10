 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 WR Jay Saunders
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-10 08:54:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 WR Jay Saunders

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Jay Saunders

School: Tolono Unity

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Jay_Saunders0

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15680793/61b8daedff0d1c0768cbec29

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working. Team player.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the state championship game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. He knows how to motivate his teammates and win games.

