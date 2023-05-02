Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jorge Roman

School: Chicago Taft

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 152 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JorgeR181

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14758308/641a1a3164e94d1364e9c73c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North park and Los Angeles Valley college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I feel I have a unique personality. There are not too many guys I feel that can change someone's mood like I do.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorites moments is the first game standing next to my own little brother listening to the national anthem.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I am a huge Julio Jones guy. The way he was able to make cuts on routes without losing a step always amazed me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Weightlifting and Rugby