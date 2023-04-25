Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaden McHugh

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @McHughKaden

Instagram: Mchughkaden

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I do lacrosse in the off-season

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14508749/633716dec119b91128e680c7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, dedication, loyalty, versatility on the field, very coachable, and even more qualities

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first varsity game, homecoming games, and playing in the prep bowl playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Pickens because he is very versatile at the position, I am a Steelers fan, and he is very underrated in my opinion.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse