Meet: 2024 WR Luke Mailander
Name: Luke Mailander
School: York
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @LukeMailander
Instagram: lukemailander84
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT and ThrowItDeep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14626779/6352f7f70c5deb0a547634e7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
NA
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Glenbard West with thousands of people watching
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davante Adams because I’m a big packers fan - very fun player to watch as well
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track