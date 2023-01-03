Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Mailander

School: York

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @LukeMailander

Instagram: lukemailander84

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT and ThrowItDeep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14626779/6352f7f70c5deb0a547634e7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Glenbard West with thousands of people watching

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adams because I’m a big packers fan - very fun player to watch as well

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track