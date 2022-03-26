Meet: 2024 WR Matt Kuczaj
Name: Matt Kuczaj
School: Wheaton North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: mattyp_16
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it Deep w/ Kofi Hughes, NextLevel, Midwest Strength and Performance w/ JT Baginski
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290761/61d496cfa6817605445c9e76
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Easily coachable, 100% effort always
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the 7A state championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
AB, aside from his off field issues, easy one of the top 5 for me all time.