 Meet: 2024 WR Matt Kuczaj
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 10:49:45 -0500') }}

Meet: 2024 WR Matt Kuczaj

Name: Matt Kuczaj

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @MattKuczaj

Instagram: mattyp_16

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it Deep w/ Kofi Hughes, NextLevel, Midwest Strength and Performance w/ JT Baginski

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290761/61d496cfa6817605445c9e76

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Easily coachable, 100% effort always

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 7A state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

AB, aside from his off field issues, easy one of the top 5 for me all time.

