Meet: 2024 WR Maurice Davis

Name: Maurice Davis

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @mauricedavisjr

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy 7v7

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/15653522

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe that my work ethic is different from everyone else’s. When I am doing something I want to make sure i’m doing it at 110%.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting pulled up to varsity as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Davonte Adams because I believe that we have the same type of playing style.