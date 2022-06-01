 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 WR Mikey Collins
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-01 09:33:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 WR Mikey Collins

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Mikey Collins

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/ATH

Twitter: @MikeyNCollins

Instagram: mikeyncollins

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Westmont Yard 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14748685/6150f1d8bee11208109348e1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, determination, work ethic, next up mentality.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Team Dinners

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

OBJ, his route running and catching ability, on top of his amazing personality and swag

