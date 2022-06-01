Meet: 2024 WR Mikey Collins
Name: Mikey Collins
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR/ATH
Twitter: @MikeyNCollins
Instagram: mikeyncollins
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Westmont Yard 7on7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14748685/6150f1d8bee11208109348e1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, determination, work ethic, next up mentality.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Team Dinners
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
OBJ, his route running and catching ability, on top of his amazing personality and swag