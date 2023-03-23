Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nicholas Arogundade

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Nicholasaro1

Instagram: Nicholas.arogundade

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14754451/63863a2064ded80228e127b7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Dakota State and Minnesota Duluth

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a positive attitude, mental strength, athleticism, and joy. I want to be someone that is fun to be around and that is what I feel like I do.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite so far has been being able to be apart of the Mount Carmel game. It was a thrilling game and vibrant experience to be apart of.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

At the moment my favorite player is DeAndre Hopkins because he reminds me of myself in a way, he has long arms and outstanding hands. He almost always times his leaps perfectly and makes climbing the ladder for a high pass look very easy. Hopkins also runs tough after the catch and always has a strategy in place to evade the defender once he secures the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field