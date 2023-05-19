Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aedan hayes

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/OLB

Twitter: @AedanHayes

Instagram: _aedanhayes_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I’m playing 7on7 with my fellow teammates at north in Lake Barrington. Also doing training with Acceleration in Naperville.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17810511/631c1299066242034c525c28

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

As of right now, Dartmouth, Harvard, Buena Vista, Carthage, Penn, Middlebury, Augustana.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My length and ability to play anywhere on the field. My work ethic is good as well, because I am willing to sacrifice anything to get better. Leadership is something I’ve carried since I played basketball in 5th grade as well. So willing to lead others that need to be led.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting a big onside recovery for my team against Maine West this year in the playoffs. Also making a big tackle to start our defense at our 10 yard line.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Calvin Johnson, because he was super dominating and got triple teamed in some games. He was a big, lengthy receiver as well.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball