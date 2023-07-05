Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Preston Moriarity

School: Cambridge

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @PrestonMoriari1

Instagram: Prestonmoriarity

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Lift with team and on own. Attending some speed training. Attending several camps (received Top WR at Columbus, OH Showcase and invited to Houston All-American Showcase.)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14509643/638438ee0c539b0ce4b73e5f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes. Monmouth, Loras, Valparaiso, Robert Morris University, Carnige Mellon, Bryant University, Arizona Christian University, Illinois Wesleyan, Ripon, Wooster

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Extreme hard work, great team player, no quit, perfectionist

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jerry Rice. Was underrated and worked to become the best.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track