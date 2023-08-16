Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Devontrae Mosby

School: Shepard

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @Devontrae_m

Instagram: 18_trae

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15766728/6359d0c0a68145078868425c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a very hard worker who loves to study the ins and outs of how something is done. I also have a very strong mentality so I am able to perserviere through a lot of things

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Last season when I lead the team in tackles and also my first time starting on varsity was one of the best experiences of my life the speed and momentum of the game was a lot faster than jv and I loved it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say my favorite football player is devin Witherspoon I love his physicality when it comes to the game and how he goes 110% every play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track