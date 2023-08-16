Meet: 2024 WR/S Devontrae Mosby
Name: Devontrae Mosby
School: Shepard
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @Devontrae_m
Instagram: 18_trae
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15766728/6359d0c0a68145078868425c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I’m a very hard worker who loves to study the ins and outs of how something is done. I also have a very strong mentality so I am able to perserviere through a lot of things
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Last season when I lead the team in tackles and also my first time starting on varsity was one of the best experiences of my life the speed and momentum of the game was a lot faster than jv and I loved it.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I would say my favorite football player is devin Witherspoon I love his physicality when it comes to the game and how he goes 110% every play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track