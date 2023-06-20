Meet: 2024 WR/S Kaleb Isom
Name: Kaleb Isom
School: Marian Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 197 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @kalebisom1
Instagram: K.i_limted.edition2x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. I play with ops/black18u
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15793260/63194a22176c5f14ccf8079d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Purdue, ndsu, nmu, msum, Toledo
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Effort,enthusiasm,leadership,commitment, and coachable.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite part is going out on Friday playing with the guys I want to succeed and know they want me to succeed
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Russel Wilson because he freely expresses his faith in Jesus Christ
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track