Name: Kaleb Isom

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 197 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @kalebisom1

Instagram: K.i_limted.edition2x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I play with ops/black18u

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15793260/63194a22176c5f14ccf8079d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Purdue, ndsu, nmu, msum, Toledo

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Effort,enthusiasm,leadership,commitment, and coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite part is going out on Friday playing with the guys I want to succeed and know they want me to succeed

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russel Wilson because he freely expresses his faith in Jesus Christ

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track