Name: Niall Kenny

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @NiallKenny3

Instagram: Niall.kenny12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15184709/6363d7184deadf0c74a50b3c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedication and grit

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The memories formed with all my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields. He always strives to get better and he plays on the Bears

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, Basketball and Track