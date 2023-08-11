Meet: 2024 WR/S Niall Kenny
Name: Niall Kenny
School: Ridgewood
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @NiallKenny3
Instagram: Niall.kenny12
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15184709/6363d7184deadf0c74a50b3c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Dedication and grit
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
The memories formed with all my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields. He always strives to get better and he plays on the Bears
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, Basketball and Track