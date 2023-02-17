Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Owen Hampton

School: Aurora Christian

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @owen_hampton8

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Elite (some of the trainers from the old Don Beebe's HOS) Train with Ethan Hampton (NIU QB) Going to train with Exos this spring and summer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15192304/638969dc90f0a4022426c67d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, Western MI, Central MI, Eastern IL, Lindenwood, St. Ambrose, Kent St.,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

So far, coaches love how well I catch the ball and run routes. Only 3 drops in 3 years of varsity football at Aurora Christian.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

That we have made the playoffs every year I have been at ACS. I have had an unbelievable opportunity here. I have many opportunities to showcase my talents with the system we run. Coaches are very supportive and could end up in the top three all time at ACS.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

College: Ethan Hampton, because he helps me to get better at my craft and working with a D1 QB makes all the difference.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, Golf (during Covid) Baseball and basketball as a Fr.