Meet: 2024 WR Sebastian Thomas
Name: Sebastian Thomas
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @SThomas2024
Instagram: d1_sabi
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14772433/625c825e2aa63908408bde43
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
None yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and the ability to communicate and adapt to any given situation.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Undoubtedly this summer. Have played the best football in my entire and enjoyed every second of it with my teammates.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jordy Nelson. I have been a Packers fan for as long as I can remember. Watching the connection between Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson was inspiring to me growing up.