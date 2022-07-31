Meet: 2024 WR Sebastian Thomas

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Sebastian Thomas

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @SThomas2024

Instagram: d1_sabi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14772433/625c825e2aa63908408bde43

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and the ability to communicate and adapt to any given situation.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Undoubtedly this summer. Have played the best football in my entire and enjoyed every second of it with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jordy Nelson. I have been a Packers fan for as long as I can remember. Watching the connection between Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson was inspiring to me growing up.