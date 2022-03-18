Meet: 2024 WR Talha Kahn
Name: Talha Kahn
School: Hinsdale Central
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
off season weights w/ team and looking for camps
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15835704/621ef5f590f95d08d0b0c87f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatile and a very quick learner Also is naturally good with hands
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting my first sack in 7th grade and falling in love with the sport
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deandre Hopkins: he is such a standout player and a great person off the field he can make plans when it matters and he is a trust worthy receiver and that’s what i want to be