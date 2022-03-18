Meet: 2024 WR Talha Kahn

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Talha Kahn

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @TalhaKhan1O

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

off season weights w/ team and looking for camps

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15835704/621ef5f590f95d08d0b0c87f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatile and a very quick learner Also is naturally good with hands

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting my first sack in 7th grade and falling in love with the sport

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deandre Hopkins: he is such a standout player and a great person off the field he can make plans when it matters and he is a trust worthy receiver and that’s what i want to be