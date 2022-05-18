Meet: 2024 WR Tanner Benaitis

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tanner Benaitis

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @BenaitisT

Instagram: Tannerben34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Sports. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15120430/61746b7a47979009c460dcea

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My leadership and effort helps the other guys on the team want to get better and love the game

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring two touchdowns against Lincoln way east (the first one got called back)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr, the swagger he plays with inspires me to play with confidence every time I step on the turf.