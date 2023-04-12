Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Will Roberts

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 163 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @willroberts2024

Instagram: @willroberts16

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Hononegah football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14655406/633701d70c543f0410ad5b07

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

caroll augustana clarke CUW

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

A special skill of high pointing the football along with a good sense of communication among teammates

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

probably making it to the 3rd round of the playoffs last year as a sophmore. we played st rita but lost, sadly i didn’t play in the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

devon witherspoon, he was i ranked out of illinois and still worked his butt off to make it on the the illinois team. after he did he shined for 4 years sparking notice his senior year this year getting him invited to the combine

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

