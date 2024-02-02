Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: CJ Cunningham

School: Leo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 161 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @4CJCunningham

Instagram: _cjbuckzz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Boom football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20409900/653a9b88b534b40c64d910e5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Natural born leadership, good character, work ethic, good academics can tutor if needed, hustle, sports iq

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The practice competitiveness when I was at richards and the competitiveness when I am at Leo now. But when I make my return to richards for my senior szn that puts the cherry on top

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek hill - on being on the undersized side of the spectrum watching what he’s doing to these defenses in different all kinds of ways and how he is incorporated in the offense I model my game after his for sure